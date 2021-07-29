Huntsville Police Department

July 28

1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

144 Royal Oaks — Suspicious incident.

406 Gospel Hill Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

1351 Smither Dr. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

505 11th Street — Fleet wreck.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

407 Smith Hill Rd. — Aggravated assault.

605 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 28

49 Deerfield Rd. — Disturbance.

14 Mockingbird Rd. — Criminal trespass.

15 Creek Pt. — Domestic dispute.

410 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

July 29

700 FM 1791 — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 28

Hannah N. Root — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Nicholas S. Poole — Terroristic threatening, DWI.

Joseph K. Howard — Theft of property. 

