Huntsville Police Department
July 28
1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
100 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
144 Royal Oaks — Suspicious incident.
406 Gospel Hill Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
1351 Smither Dr. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
505 11th Street — Fleet wreck.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
407 Smith Hill Rd. — Aggravated assault.
605 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 28
49 Deerfield Rd. — Disturbance.
14 Mockingbird Rd. — Criminal trespass.
15 Creek Pt. — Domestic dispute.
410 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
July 29
700 FM 1791 — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 28
Hannah N. Root — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Nicholas S. Poole — Terroristic threatening, DWI.
Joseph K. Howard — Theft of property.
