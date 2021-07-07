Huntsville Police Department
July 6
320 US 190 — Assault impeding breath.
2411 Avenue I — Assault.
2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
1005 Thomason St. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
405 Helen St. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1910 Avenue O — Theft of a firearm.
2963 Mimosa Ln. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1430 SH 30 E. — Suspicious incident.
2615 El Toro Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
100 Mary Lake Ct. — Theft.
7128 SH 75 S. — Theft.
12 Howard Circle — Theft.
560 FM 2821 W. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 6
800 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
134 Rogers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
317 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
72 Hickory Ln. — Disturbance.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.
91 Hill Top Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
56 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.
29 Oak Glen — Disturbance.
59 Johnson St. — Domestic dispute.
July 7
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Residential fire.
170 Wood Farm Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 6
Jasmine C. Hill — Criminal mischief.
Elizabeth D. Walker — Public intoxication.
Juan Ibarra — Obscene display or distribution.
Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ryan F. Radford — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of dangerous drug (4 counts), failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
July 7
Brandy N. Riley — Assault causing bodily injury.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
