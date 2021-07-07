Huntsville Police Department

July 6

320 US 190 — Assault impeding breath.

2411 Avenue I — Assault.

2523 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

1005 Thomason St. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

405 Helen St. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1910 Avenue O — Theft of a firearm.

2963 Mimosa Ln. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1430 SH 30 E. — Suspicious incident.

2615 El Toro Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

100 Mary Lake Ct. — Theft.

7128 SH 75 S. — Theft.

12 Howard Circle — Theft.

560 FM 2821 W. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 6

800 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

134 Rogers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

317 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

72 Hickory Ln. — Disturbance.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.

91 Hill Top Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

56 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.

29 Oak Glen — Disturbance.

59 Johnson St. — Domestic dispute.

July 7

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Residential fire.

170 Wood Farm Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 6

Jasmine C. Hill — Criminal mischief.

Elizabeth D. Walker — Public intoxication.

Juan Ibarra — Obscene display or distribution.

Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ryan F. Radford — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of dangerous drug (4 counts), failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

July 7

Brandy N. Riley — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI. 

