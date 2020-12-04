Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 2

1220 11th St. — Harassment.

540 IH 45 S. — Unattended death.

22nd St. / IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1421 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault by threat.

1220 11th St. — Harassment.

1000 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2032 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 3

1003 Oak Dr. — Unattended death.

1323 Avenue C — Suspicious incident.

SH 75 S./ Graham Rd. — Major auto wreck.

2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

4047 Sam Houston Ave. — Runaway.

4303 Avenue P — Threat.

2118 Avenue M — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1524 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

Dec. 4

340 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 2

17 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.

735 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 3

46 Utley Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

Round Prairie Rd./ SH 75 N. — Vehicle burglary.

495 Birdwell — Criminal trespass.

1220 11th St. — Robbery.

2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

200 Pinedale Rd. — Major auto wreck.

3299 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

40 Lynell — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 2

Daniya A. Gambrell — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

James E. Wiley — Criminal trespass.

Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.

James E. Boyett II — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Zachary W. Walker — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).

Dec. 3

Finea K. Kohl — Possession of a controlled substance.

James Amendt — Theft.

Cody C. Mansel — Theft, driving while licence invalid.

Tirrell McCullough — Robbery.

Christopher L. Vincent — DWI.

Paul Labit — DWI.

Dec. 4

Tyquavious Curry — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Glenda K. Hansen — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Rodney E. Thomas — Public intoxication.

Tristan Peabody — DWI.

Jacob L. Elder — DWI.

Corey Quinn — DWI.

Rico A. Graves — DWI.

Lisa G. Hunt — Assault causing bodily injury. 

