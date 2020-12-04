Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 2
1220 11th St. — Harassment.
540 IH 45 S. — Unattended death.
22nd St. / IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1421 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault by threat.
1000 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2032 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Dec. 3
1003 Oak Dr. — Unattended death.
1323 Avenue C — Suspicious incident.
SH 75 S./ Graham Rd. — Major auto wreck.
2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
4047 Sam Houston Ave. — Runaway.
4303 Avenue P — Threat.
2118 Avenue M — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1524 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
Dec. 4
340 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 2
17 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.
655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.
735 FM 1696 W. — Theft.
SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Dec. 3
46 Utley Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
Round Prairie Rd./ SH 75 N. — Vehicle burglary.
495 Birdwell — Criminal trespass.
1220 11th St. — Robbery.
2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
200 Pinedale Rd. — Major auto wreck.
3299 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
40 Lynell — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 2
Daniya A. Gambrell — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
James E. Wiley — Criminal trespass.
Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.
James E. Boyett II — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Zachary W. Walker — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).
Dec. 3
Finea K. Kohl — Possession of a controlled substance.
James Amendt — Theft.
Cody C. Mansel — Theft, driving while licence invalid.
Tirrell McCullough — Robbery.
Christopher L. Vincent — DWI.
Paul Labit — DWI.
Dec. 4
Tyquavious Curry — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Glenda K. Hansen — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney E. Thomas — Public intoxication.
Tristan Peabody — DWI.
Jacob L. Elder — DWI.
Corey Quinn — DWI.
Rico A. Graves — DWI.
Lisa G. Hunt — Assault causing bodily injury.
