Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 19

1220 11th Street — Burglary of a vehicle.

100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

250 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.

600 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

333 US 190 — Aggravated assault.

1001 Avenue J — Aggravated robbery.

215 Gail Lane — Criminal mischief.

639 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.

7684 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.

215 IH 45 — Assault.

Feb. 20

1107 US 190 — Theft.

FM 2821/ Rosenwall Rd. — Abandoned vehicle.

700 Hickory Rd. — Terroristic threat.

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

200 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

Feb. 21

145 Essex — Domestic dispute.

1714 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

136 Ravenwood Village — Domestic dispute.

1702 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

102 Samantha Ln. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 19

71 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.

168 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.

28 Tall Timbers — Theft.

156 Hilltop Ln. — Non-dwelling fire.

SH 30 W./ Duke Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

15 E. Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Forest Service Rd./ FM 1375 W. — Assisting other agency.

FM 1374/ Kelly Ln. — Animal abuse.

Feb. 20

2201 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

302 FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

256 Dipping Vat Rd. — Theft.

47 Cyntolyn St. — Theft.

11 Walnut Cove — Residential fire.

148 Wagon Pass Dr. — Residential burglary.

1763 FM 1375 E. — Burglary.

1017 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

263 IH 45 S. — Disturbance.

Feb. 21

36 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1702 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

9312 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

FS Rd. 233 — Major auto wreck.

3925 SH 30 W. — Vehicle burglary.

112 Summer Place — Assault.

Feb. 22

FM 405/ Roy Webb Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 18

Crispin Perez — Criminal trespass.

Carlos Chavez Jr. — Criminal trespass.

Feb. 19

Jorge S. Almanzar — DWI.

Jesus H. Canales — Public intoxication, fireworks (city ordinance violation), interfer with public duties.

Lorenzo Kizzie — DWI.

Zachary White — DUI.

Feb. 21

Alicia N. Muniz — Public intoxication.

Adolfo Garcia — Public intoxication.

Susan C. Boston — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Christopher V. Miller — Possession of marijuana.

Andrew S. Delk — DWI.

Feb. 22

John Balog — DWI.

