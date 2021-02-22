Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 19
1220 11th Street — Burglary of a vehicle.
100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
250 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.
600 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
333 US 190 — Aggravated assault.
1001 Avenue J — Aggravated robbery.
215 Gail Lane — Criminal mischief.
639 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.
7684 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.
215 IH 45 — Assault.
Feb. 20
1107 US 190 — Theft.
FM 2821/ Rosenwall Rd. — Abandoned vehicle.
700 Hickory Rd. — Terroristic threat.
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
200 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
Feb. 21
145 Essex — Domestic dispute.
1714 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
136 Ravenwood Village — Domestic dispute.
1702 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
102 Samantha Ln. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 19
71 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.
168 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.
28 Tall Timbers — Theft.
156 Hilltop Ln. — Non-dwelling fire.
SH 30 W./ Duke Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
15 E. Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Forest Service Rd./ FM 1375 W. — Assisting other agency.
FM 1374/ Kelly Ln. — Animal abuse.
Feb. 20
2201 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
302 FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
256 Dipping Vat Rd. — Theft.
47 Cyntolyn St. — Theft.
11 Walnut Cove — Residential fire.
148 Wagon Pass Dr. — Residential burglary.
1763 FM 1375 E. — Burglary.
1017 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
263 IH 45 S. — Disturbance.
Feb. 21
36 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1702 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
9312 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
FS Rd. 233 — Major auto wreck.
3925 SH 30 W. — Vehicle burglary.
112 Summer Place — Assault.
Feb. 22
FM 405/ Roy Webb Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 18
Crispin Perez — Criminal trespass.
Carlos Chavez Jr. — Criminal trespass.
Feb. 19
Jorge S. Almanzar — DWI.
Jesus H. Canales — Public intoxication, fireworks (city ordinance violation), interfer with public duties.
Lorenzo Kizzie — DWI.
Zachary White — DUI.
Feb. 21
Alicia N. Muniz — Public intoxication.
Adolfo Garcia — Public intoxication.
Susan C. Boston — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Christopher V. Miller — Possession of marijuana.
Andrew S. Delk — DWI.
Feb. 22
John Balog — DWI.
