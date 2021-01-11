Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 8

1400 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

2002 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

193 IH 45 S. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

196 IH 45 N. — Assaults.

2103 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2600 Old Houston — Animal bite.

Jan. 9

624 11th St. — Theft.

1220 11th St. — Missing person.

210 SH 75 — Fleet accident.

263 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.

SH 75 N./ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 10

SH 19/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

915 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

7100 SH 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 S. — Forgery.

700 Hickory Rd. — Assault.

700 US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 8

66 Carolina Way — Theft.

24 Ridge View Ln. — Animal abuse.

377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

515 FM 2821 E. — Sexual assault.

12 Kings Point Rd. — Theft.

Jan. 9

233 Dodge Oakhurst Rd. — Shots heard.

655 FM 2821 W. — Public intoxication.

83 Mutt Young Rd. — Theft.

SH 75 S./ Belinowski Rd. — Assisting other agency.

Four Notch Rd./ FS Rd. 200 — Theft.

Jan. 10

22 E. Fork Dr. — Burglary.

602 IH 45 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

9 Tall Timbers Way — Residential fire.

FM 247/ Little Thicket Est. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 980/ Brazil Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

700 FM 230 — Minor auto wreck.

FM 405/ Pratt Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 980/ FM 2628 — Minor auto wreck.

35 Davis Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

SH 30 W/ Loma Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

4391 SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.

600 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

US 190/ FM 2296 — Stolen vehicle.

500 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

500 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Loma Rd./ SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.

SH 30 W/ Duke Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2300 IH 45 N — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75 S/ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 11

FM 3478/ FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 8

Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order.

Moises A. Delgado Escareno — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jaronicrick Anderson-Wise — Assault.

Takirra Anderson — Assault.

Jan. 9

La Tearrence Hamilton — Possession of marijuana.

Ashley N. Harville — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Teresa Dennis — DWI.

Carl D. McBride — Public intoxication.

Michael A. Kelley — Public intoxication.

Jan. 10

Joseph Cruse — DWI.

Tyrone McCardell — DWI.

Jose I. Garcia — DWI.

Gerald L. Robinson II — Failure to appear (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

