Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 8
1400 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
2002 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
193 IH 45 S. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
196 IH 45 N. — Assaults.
2103 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2600 Old Houston — Animal bite.
Jan. 9
624 11th St. — Theft.
1220 11th St. — Missing person.
210 SH 75 — Fleet accident.
263 FM 247 — Domestic dispute.
SH 75 N./ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 10
SH 19/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
915 SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
7100 SH 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S. — Forgery.
700 Hickory Rd. — Assault.
700 US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 8
66 Carolina Way — Theft.
24 Ridge View Ln. — Animal abuse.
377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
515 FM 2821 E. — Sexual assault.
12 Kings Point Rd. — Theft.
Jan. 9
233 Dodge Oakhurst Rd. — Shots heard.
655 FM 2821 W. — Public intoxication.
83 Mutt Young Rd. — Theft.
SH 75 S./ Belinowski Rd. — Assisting other agency.
Four Notch Rd./ FS Rd. 200 — Theft.
Jan. 10
22 E. Fork Dr. — Burglary.
602 IH 45 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
9 Tall Timbers Way — Residential fire.
FM 247/ Little Thicket Est. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 980/ Brazil Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
700 FM 230 — Minor auto wreck.
FM 405/ Pratt Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 980/ FM 2628 — Minor auto wreck.
35 Davis Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
SH 30 W/ Loma Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
4391 SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.
600 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
US 190/ FM 2296 — Stolen vehicle.
500 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
500 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Loma Rd./ SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.
SH 30 W/ Duke Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2300 IH 45 N — Minor auto wreck.
SH 75 S/ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.
SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 11
FM 3478/ FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 8
Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order.
Moises A. Delgado Escareno — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jaronicrick Anderson-Wise — Assault.
Takirra Anderson — Assault.
Jan. 9
La Tearrence Hamilton — Possession of marijuana.
Ashley N. Harville — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Teresa Dennis — DWI.
Carl D. McBride — Public intoxication.
Michael A. Kelley — Public intoxication.
Jan. 10
Joseph Cruse — DWI.
Tyrone McCardell — DWI.
Jose I. Garcia — DWI.
Gerald L. Robinson II — Failure to appear (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.