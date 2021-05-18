Huntsville Police Department
May 17
2800 blk. Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
500 blk. Roundabout Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
SH-19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 17
24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
3157 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2200 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.
736 Graham Rd. — Theft.
40 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1058 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
130 Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.
301 Gibbs St. — Stolen vehicle.
262 Didlake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 17
Randy T. Reynolds — DWI.
Gravin L. Bennett — Expired registration, failure to appear.
Jonathan R. Guillory — Theft.
Larry Adamson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Nolan R. Buckner — Assault causing bodily injury.
Taylor Harrell — Assault by threat.
May 18
Justin R. Gilbert — Burglary of a habitation (2 counts), theft of property (3 counts).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.