Huntsville Police Department

May 17

2800 blk. Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

500 blk. Roundabout Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

SH-19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

3157 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2200 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.

736 Graham Rd. — Theft.

40 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1058 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

130 Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.

301 Gibbs St. — Stolen vehicle.

262 Didlake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 17

Randy T. Reynolds — DWI.

Gravin L. Bennett — Expired registration, failure to appear.

Jonathan R. Guillory — Theft.

Larry Adamson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Nolan R. Buckner — Assault causing bodily injury.

Taylor Harrell — Assault by threat.

May 18

Justin R. Gilbert — Burglary of a habitation (2 counts), theft of property (3 counts). 

