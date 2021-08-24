Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 23

1000 12th Street — Assault.

SH-19/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Harassment.

Avenue M / 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1500 blk Pine Oak Dr. — Suicide.

2628 Milam St. — Child/ elderly abuse.

818 University Ave. — Violation of protective order.

2000 11th Street — Fleet wreck.

Aug. 24

620 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 23

Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.

54 Scales Ranch Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.

2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

2924 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

Aug. 24

1650 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 23

Erik D. Chatman — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Telvin V. Tubbs — Robbery, evading arrest/ detention, aggravated robbery. 

Tags

Trending Video