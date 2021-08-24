Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 23
1000 12th Street — Assault.
SH-19/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Harassment.
Avenue M / 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1500 blk Pine Oak Dr. — Suicide.
2628 Milam St. — Child/ elderly abuse.
818 University Ave. — Violation of protective order.
2000 11th Street — Fleet wreck.
Aug. 24
620 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23
Avenue M/ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
54 Scales Ranch Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal trespass.
2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
2924 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
Aug. 24
1650 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 23
Erik D. Chatman — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Telvin V. Tubbs — Robbery, evading arrest/ detention, aggravated robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.