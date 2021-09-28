Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 27
515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
560 FM 2821 — Found property.
600 IH-45 — Criminal mischief.
SH-19 / FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
560 FM 2821 — Forgery.
470 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 27
22 Lake Shore Ln. — Sexual offenses.
SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
49 Lessa Ln. — Criminal mischief.
1802 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.
4164 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.
2973 SH-75 N. — Residential fire.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
3685 SH-19 — Forgery.
50 Stanfield Ln. — Sexual assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 27
Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession use of credit or debit card, tampering with fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties.
Lacey N. Corner — Stealing/ receiving a stolen check.
Christopher T. Lewis — Assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant (2 counts), criminal mischief, resisting arrest, attempt to commit escape while arrested.
Windie Cockrum — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 28
Barbara Kinney — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernard K. Barnes — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Benny J. Cole Jr. — Evading arrest with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance.
