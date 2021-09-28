Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 27

515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 — Found property.

600 IH-45 — Criminal mischief.

SH-19 / FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 — Forgery.

470 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 27

22 Lake Shore Ln. — Sexual offenses.

SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

49 Lessa Ln. — Criminal mischief.

1802 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.

4164 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.

2973 SH-75 N. — Residential fire.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

3685 SH-19 — Forgery.

50 Stanfield Ln. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 27

Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession use of credit or debit card, tampering with fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties.

Lacey N. Corner — Stealing/ receiving a stolen check.

Christopher T. Lewis — Assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant (2 counts), criminal mischief, resisting arrest, attempt to commit escape while arrested.

Windie Cockrum — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 28

Barbara Kinney — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bernard K. Barnes — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Benny J. Cole Jr. — Evading arrest with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance. 

