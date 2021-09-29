Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 27

515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 — Found property.

600 IH-45 — Criminal mischief.

SH-19 / FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 — Forgery.

470 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 28

101 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

14 White Cir. — Domestic dispute.

200 blk Blalock St. — Suspicious incident.

515 FM 2821 — Assault.

1237 19th Street — Unattended death.

160 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

1100 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 Old Colony Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75/ Southwood Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

639 SH-75 N. — Theft.

Sept. 29

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 27

22 Lake Shore Ln. — Sexual offenses.

SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

49 Lessa Ln. — Criminal mischief.

1802 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.

4164 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.

2973 SH-75 N. — Residential fire.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

3685 SH-19 — Forgery.

50 Stanfield Ln. — Sexual assault.

Sept. 28

38 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.

655 FM 2821 W. — Assault.

125 Ranch Rd. — Domestic dispute.

125 SH-150 W. — Criminal trespass.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Assault.

Sept. 29

SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 27

Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession use of credit or debit card, tampering with fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties.

Lacey N. Corner — Stealing/ receiving a stolen check.

Christopher T. Lewis — Assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant (2 counts), criminal mischief, resisting arrest, attempt to commit escape while arrested.

Windie Cockrum — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 28

Barbara Kinney — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bernard K. Barnes — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Benny J. Cole Jr. — Evading arrest with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance.

Carl T. Goudeau — Assault causing bodily injury.

Dedric E. Mills — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan D. Ernst — Burglary of a habitation.

Renwick A. Merchant Sr. — Indecency with child sexual contact.

Sept. 29

Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of a controlled substance. 

