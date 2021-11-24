Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 22
2353 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
201 Pronghorn Dr. — Theft.
Avenue E/ 13th Street — Suspicious activity.
3300 Pine Grove Dr. — Theft.
1375 SH-75 N. — Forgery.
281 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
Nov. 23
1111 8th Street — Suspicious activity.
1335 Smith Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
139 Briarwood Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
620 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
300 blk. Sowell Dr. — Child abuse.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 22
717 FM 2821 W. — Criminal trespass.
6462 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
9 Meadow Link — Criminal trespass.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
62 Jackson Rd. — Forgery.
6 Oak Bend Dr. — Forgery.
75 Booker Rd. — Theft.
1643 SH-75 N. — Theft.
156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2199 FM 1696 W. — Shooting.
Nov. 23
3205 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1100 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
58 Hawthorne Rd. — Criminal trespass.
FS Rd. 213/ Four Notch Rd. — Disturbance.
1610 Wildwood Dr. — Disturbance.
FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Nov. 24
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
2701 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 22
Elliott B. Dowell — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaging in criminal activity (2 counts), forgery of financial instrument.
Kylie R. Lavergne — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brooke N. Kelley — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a peace officer, assault of a public servant.
Timothy M. Mitchell — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).
Frederick Switzer — Assault causing bodily injury.
Nov. 23
Adalia M. Lowe — Forgery of a financial instrument.
Cary C. Cundiff II — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcella L. Griffin — Aggravated assault with a weapon, tampering with government record (bond revocation).
David Walton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Paul A. Muniz — Assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest (2 counts), failure to identify as a fugitive.
Desmond D. Henderson — Criminal mischief, assault of a family/ household member.
Nov. 24
Laquesas L. McCarty — DWI with child under 15, abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect (3 counts).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.