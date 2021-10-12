Walker County is making it easier to vote.
In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to permanently move early voting to the county’s storm shelter on Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
The decision comes nearly a year after county leaders were forced to relocate early voting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting was previously held at the Walker County Annex, which is one of the smallest voting locations in the area.
County Elections Officer Diana McRae told commissioners that the community room of the Huntsville Public Library will serve as a backup if the storm shelter is activated for an emergency.
Early voting will begin next week for the Nov. 2 constitutional amendment election.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court:
• awarded a $39,500 contract to Management Advisory Group Int. for a salary compensation study.
• renewed the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for Oct. 26.
