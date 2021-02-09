Walker County officials are formally expressing opposition to proposed legislation in the current Texas Legislative Session that would end the use of public funding for lobbyists.
Bill Daugette, the county commissioner for Pct. 3, during the court’s Tuesday meeting, proposed a resolution to oppose House Bill 748 and Senate Bill 234, proposed by Rep. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, and Senator Bob Hall, R-Edgewood.
The bills, according to its draft language, will prohibit cities and counties from hiring a lobbyist or pay for a nonprofit state association or organization that represents a political subdivision and hires or contracts with individuals who are required to register as a lobbyist.
“Most government entities like cities and counties are members of the Texas Association of Counties for the Texas Municipal League, who receive most of their funding through annual memberships,” Daugette said.
The county spends $1,560 in annual membership dues to the Texas Association of Counties, which includes representation on both the state and federal level.
“These bills would eliminate the ability to have a paid person that oversees government actions in Austin and alerting us to bills that might cause us concern,” Daugette added.
According to the Walker County resolution, taxpayer-funded lobbying by local governments account for less than 10 percent of total lobbying activity, while corporate and special interest lobbying make up 90 percent of total lobbying activity.
“The state of Texas, the Texas Legislature and state agencies actively employ large numbers of taxpayer funded lobbyists to analyze and monitor the thousands of bills filed each legislative session and to advocate for its interests in Washington, yet these bills would deny local communities this same ability,” the resolution noted.
See the draft legislation below.
