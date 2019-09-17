Local nonprofits will continue to provide valuable resources to the community, thanks to a grant from the federal government.
Walker County has been chosen by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive $23,680 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs across the county.
“These funds are given to each county and parish across the country every year,” said Dave Smith, executive director of the Good Shepherd Mission. “The amount is determined by the unemployment rate of the county, which is relatively low in our area. However, our poverty rate is quite high.”
The selection was made by a national board, represented by the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, the National Council of the Churches of Christ USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way. However, local boards are responsible for allocating the funds locally. The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board consists of the Ministerial Alliance, Walker County Judges, the Homeless Veteran’s Liaison, The Salvation Army, Good Shepherd Mission, SAAFE House and Catholic charities.
“Our board works to choose who gets how much of the pie,” Smith added. “There is criteria created by the national board that local agencies must meet to receive the funds.”
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and must have a voluntary board if private.
“These types of grants allow us to provide meals and safe shelter in our community,” Smith said. “We have many local organizations doing great work for the needy, elderly and disabled. We want to ensure they can operate and provide these valuable resources.”
Walker County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Riverside Crisis Closet, SAAFE House, the Walker County Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and Good Shepherd Mission. These agencies were responsible for providing thousands of meals and thousands of nights of lodging locally.
“In order to receive funding, these organizations must apply through our board,” Smith added. “We want to help as many as possible, because they help so many people in our community.”
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can contact Rev. Dave Smith at the Good Shepherd Mission by emailing gsmission@suddenlink.net or calling 936-291-8156 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Oct.15.
