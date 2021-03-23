Plans for a full Walker County Fair are moving forward after the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
However, this year’s youth livestock show will be held separate from the carnival and rodeo, which are currently scheduled to be held in May. Livestock shows and market sale judging will begin Friday and continue through April 2.
The livestock show consists of market goats, turkeys, market lambs, rabbits, market barrows, steers, commercial heifers and scramble heifers. Many hours go into the care of each animal from youth participants in area 4-H and FFA organizations. .
The premium livestock sale will also take place April 1 at 7 p.m., followed by the market sale on April 3 at 11 a.m. Youth participants earned over $700,000 in the last two live auctions, with sales taking a hit during a 2020 virtual auction.
Plans for the 43rd annual tradition come as coronavirus cases throughout the county continue to drop, after peaking in January. The county office of emergency management reported Monday that only 69 cases of COVID-19 are active in the area. Earlier this year, there were at times more than 150 new community cases reported each day.
Meanwhile, local vaccination efforts have continued to increase, with over 10,000 county residents already receiving at least the first dose. Approximately 7% of all county residents are fully vaccinated.
Walker County Fair Schedule
March 26
10 a.m. — Baked & Canned Goods Judging
6 p.m. — Fine Arts Judging
March 28
6 p.m. — Meat Goat Show
March 29
8 a.m. — Turkey Show
10 a.m. — Supervised Projects Judging
6 p.m. — Market Lamb Show
March 30
9 a.m. — Rabbit Show
6 p.m. — Market Barrow Show
March 31
10 a.m. — Horticulture Judging.
11:30 a.m. — Commercial Heifer Show.
6 p.m. — Steer Show.
April 2
6 p.m. Scramble Heifer Show
