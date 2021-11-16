HUNTSVILLE — Once a decade, the Walker County Commission redraws its four district boundaries so that each commissioner represents roughly the same number of people.
The new district lines could decide the political future of the county government, which makes key decisions about public health, disaster response, the county jail and road maintenance.
The target population for each district this year, based on 2020 Census data is 19,100 people or 25% of the county’s total population of 76,400.
Last week, commissioners approved six changes to the precinct map, which will change precinct boundaries within the city of Huntsville and the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. One change will move three apartment complexes between Sam Houston Avenue and Windsor Avenue and Avenue M and Lake Road from Precinct 2 to Precinct 1.
County leaders will also move switch precinct for many residents along interstate frontage roads in south Huntsville.
The new map will go into effect on January 1, 2022.
