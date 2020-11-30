Walker County launches COVID-19 testing kiosk

Walker County and its emergency management department have announced a new location in Huntsville where people can get tested for the coronavirus.
Following the conclusion of a $1.6 million government-run testing program on Monday, county commissioners say that they have approved a memorandum of understanding with Curative Inc. to provide a self-serve public kiosk for COVID-19 testing. All testing will take place in the parking lot of the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
The site, which is expected to begin as soon as Dec. 16, will operate seven-days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The test is an oral PCR swab and takes approximately four minutes. Results take approximately 24 to 48 hours and are sent to the email address provided in the registration process.
Testing will be available for anyone two years of age or older, free of charge. However, the company will request insurance documentation for anyone with health insurance coverage.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Testing is not recommended for those who have had a positive test within the last 90 days.
