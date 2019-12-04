Walker County lacking candidates for primary elections

When voters in Walker County head to the polls on March 3, they are unlikely to have many choices for county leaders.
After nearly a month of candidate filings, only the incumbents are slated to appear on the Republican Primary for local elections. No local candidates have filed for the Democratic Primary.
The low turnout does not surprise Walker County Republican Party chairman Linda McKenzie.
“It is pretty common to not see many candidates for our commissioner and constable positions, which is the bulk of the local elections in the primary,” McKenzie said.
The filing deadline for candidates in the Republican and Democratic Primary is Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
Positions up for election in Walker County include road and bridge commissioners for Precinct 1 and 3, sheriff, tax assessor/ collector and constables for all four precincts.
The lone new candidate that has qualified for the local primary elections will be for the 12th Judicial Judge, with local attorney David Moorman applying for the position. Current Judge Donald Kraemer will retire at the end of his term.
According to the Texas Secretary of State office, no opponents have filed to challenge Ernest Bailes for his seat in the Texas House of Representatives or Kevin Brady for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are currently three Republican challengers against Senator John Cornyn, including Junction software developer Virgin Bierschwale, Cleveland business owner Dwayne Stovall and Dallas investment banker Mark Yancey. There are also four candidates on the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate, including Houston attorney Chris Bell, Baytown teacher Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Pasadena nurse Sema Hernandez and Dallas attorney Royce West.
Those wishing to file locally on the Republican ticket should contact McKenzie at 936-661-5754 or Walker County Democratic Chairperson Terry Presley at 936-293-8110.
Voting deadline looming
Potential voters have until Monday, Feb. 3 to register in order to be eligible to vote in the March 3 primary. Early voting will take place between Feb. 18-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.