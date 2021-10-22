HUNTSVILLE — The number of Walker County residents applying for unemployment benefits fell last month to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers.
Unemployment claims dropped 95 to 1,363 last month, the third straight drop, the Texas Workforce Commission said Friday. That’s the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 2020, when the pandemic intensified. Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily from about 1,866 in January.
Unemployment claims are increasingly returning to normal, but many other aspects of the job market haven't yet done so. Hiring has slowed in the past two months, even as companies and other employers have posted a near-record number of open jobs.
“We’re seeing what everyone is seeing nationwide,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “While the numbers are going down there is some caution because it seems like some people have left the job market and they aren’t looking for work. Some have taken early retirement or have learned that they can exist in a single-income household. That will provide a challenge for employers not just for the coming months, but for years to come.”
The Workforce Commission’s report Friday showed that both the employment and labor force grew within Walker County and the city of Huntsville. At the end of September, there were 22,679 individuals employed within the county, with a labor force of 24,032. However, employment has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels despite growth in new businesses.
“I’ve talked to a number that would hire 10-20 people today if they could,” Hernandez noted. “We’re seeing employers working in shops, because they don’t have enough people to work. But it’s not just that people don’t want to work, they have just decided they aren’t going back to the current workforce. People want to focus their energy on something else like starting their own business, which is booming right now.”
State officials say that the leisure and hospitality industry gained 31,900 jobs over the month. Trade, transportation and utilities added 16,700 positions. Also of note, professional and business services added 16,400 jobs.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.5% and Abilene, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs each at 3.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.