Fewer Walker County residents sought unemployment benefits last month — the latest encouraging sign for the rebounding Texas economy — just as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved to a federal benefit for the jobless.
Twenty-two states, from Texas and Georgia to Ohio and Iowa, plan to begin blocking a $300-a-week federal payment for the unemployed starting in June, according to a national analysis. All have Republican governors and legislatures.
Recipients have been able to receive the $300 federal benefit on top of their regular state unemployment aid. The payment, which lasts nationwide until Sept. 6, was included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial rescue package.
Those cutoffs coincide with a steady decline in the number of locals seeking unemployment aid, with rates falling to its lowest percentage since March 2020. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, approximately 6.6% of the Walker County labor force is receiving unemployment. The percentage is slightly higher for the city of Huntsville, which boasts a 7.4% unemployment rate.
“While we are pleased to see that the unemployment numbers are going back to pre-pandemic levels, we have to keep a focus on other things happening in our community. We are seeing folks that are having to consider leaving the workforce based on the cost-benefit analysis of them coming back to work,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “We will continue to encourage additional investment in education and vocational training to provide people the skill sets that they need to re-enter the workforce”
The workforce commission says that Walker County businesses added 67 new jobs over the month of April, while the civilian labor force shrunk by 224. Nearly 1,600 county residents were seeking benefits last month.
“We are seeing some new businesses open in Walker County and that’s encouraging, and we’re hopeful that those businesses will bring some higher paying opportunities to those in the community,” Hernandez added.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from March. Texas added 13,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 11 of the last 12 months. Texas added 1,007,100 jobs over the year after shedding 1,452,600 jobs in March and April 2020 due to COVID-19 and measures taken to slow its spread.
In April, the leisure and hospitality industry added 14,100 jobs, growing annually at 46.1%. Government employment increased by 11,300 positions, while the professional and business services industry followed with a gain of 8,300 jobs.
“This month continues to show job growth and career opportunities for Texans as the economy strengthens,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We’re encouraged by the increases, especially in the leisure and hospitality industries, and will continue to work through programs like skills development grants to promote job growth in all industries.”
