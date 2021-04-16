The number of Walker County residents applying for unemployment benefits dropped slightly last month to 1,897, signaling that many employers are slowly adding jobs as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy.
The Texas Workforce Commission said Friday that applications fell by only 44 from 1,941 a month earlier. Jobless claims took an unexpected jump in January and February, reaching nearly double the amount of unemployment claims since before the pandemic. Before the pandemic erupted, weekly applications typically remained below 1,000 a month.
“While we see some small movements in a positive way for unemployment, we still see challenges from a number of folks actively seeking employment as diminished,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Employers are searching for creative ways in Walker County to attract and retain employees.”
The March unemployment rate for the city of Huntsville remained nearly a point above the county rate of falling from 8.9% to 8.7%. Walker County had an unemployment rate of 7.8%, falling from 8% the prior month.
Across the state, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9%, unchanged from last month. Texas gained 99,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, marking gains in 10 of the last 11 months. Private sector employment increased 106,600 for the month.
"Positive job numbers for March continue to show Texas is on track for continued growth," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.
All industries except the Government sector added jobs over the month, while four had series-high job gains dating back to 1990. In March, the Leisure and Hospitality industry led with 23,100 jobs while Construction employment increased by 19,100 positions. The Professional and Business Services industry followed with a gain of 14,800 jobs.
The national unemployment rate for March fell from 6.6% to 6.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.