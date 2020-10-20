Walker County has reached over 35,000 voters for the November election, according to the county’s election office.
The office said Monday that its final registration total for the Nov. 3 election is 35,038. That represents over 2,500 more voters than Walker County had for the 2016 presidential election.
The state of Texas saw similar trends, with a 1.9 million voter increase to 16,955,519.
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 5, and election officials have spent the time since then processing applications. In the March primary, the county elections office said the registration total was 33,769.
Early voting is also on pace to shatter previous marks. Throughout the first full week of early voting at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 8,000 voters have cast a ballot. That represents 23 percent of all registered voters and is nearly 41 percent of all ballots cast during the 2016 election.
Walker County will have extended hours for early voting today, with poll workers accepting registered voters from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Also, those wanting to vote by mail must submit an application to the county election’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday.
More information on the 2020 election can be found on the county’s election website at www.co.walker.tx.us/elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.