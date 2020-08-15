Walker County has unique history with WWII

It was 75 years ago today when Imperial Japan surrendered to the allies, marking an end to War War II.
Many who fought in this global conflict have since passed on, but remnants of the great war remain in Walker County. That includes historical relics such as Camp Huntsville.
Camp Huntsville was one of the first prisoner of war camps built in the U.S. during World War II and the first in Texas. It was built in the spring and summer of 1942 and included facilities to accommodate 4,800 prisoners.
The facility, which was positioned in Riverside on Hwy. 19, consisted of more than 400 buildings, including a cafeteria, gymnasium, laundry, and hospital. There were clubs for commissioned and noncommissioned officers and separate barracks for the American and prisoner personnel.
The first prisoners to use the camp were members of Germany’s Afrika Korps, who arrived in the spring of 1943. By the fall of the same year, the camp’s population hit its peak at 4,840. Two years later, it became a branch camp for Camp Hearne where its prisoners were sent to make way for the arrival of a small group of Japanese prisoners. The Army closed the camp in December 1945, and all prisoners were repatriated.
Camp Huntsville was the only camp in the country to house a Japanese re-education program. Faculty members from Sam Houston State Teachers College participated in the program, giving lectures on “The Necessity of a Free Mind in Search of the Truth,” “Contrasts: Pseudo-Freedom in Japan and Real Freedom in U.S.,” “The Main Points of the Declaration of Independence” and the “Fundamental Rights of Man as Set Forth in the Bill of Rights.”
After the War the camp was donated to Sam Houston State Teachers' College (now Sam Houston State University), who renamed it the Country Campus and turned it into an almost a self-sustaining city with living quarters for students and professors, a hospital, post office, fire department, meat processing plant, gymnasium and cafeteria.
After the University closed the Country Campus and sold the land to Sam Dominey, the son of the original owners. A few of the original buildings remain, and the land is used for cattle ranching.
—
Information in this article was made available from the Walker County Historical Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.