Walker County emergency officials have reported over 200 new coronavirus cases over the past two days, while statewide hospitalizations continue to set records. Doctors worry that a post-Christmas spike could follow or exceed the same post-Thanksgiving pattern.
The 201 new virus cases bring the county’s total to 5,549 confirmed cases and 548 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. However, the rate of confirmed cases has continued to rise, with an average of 33.3 new cases per day in the month of December.
The news comes as Texas continues to hit new records of COVID-19 hospitalizations, smashing previous high mark set in July.
At least 11,992 people were hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus — more than 882 patients beyond the previous one-day record of 10,893 of hospitalizations, set July 22 during a summer surge.
The current mark is an increase of nearly 2,900 more patients since the end of November.
Texas has now recorded over 27,000 virus-related deaths to date, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That death count is the second highest in the country overall.
Texas, like many other places, is still delivering its first round vaccinations to healthcare workers, EMTs and residents of long-term care facilities. That includes Huntsville Memorial Hospital, which began administering the vaccine on Tuesday.
The general public is likely to be waiting for months to get the shots.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has closed most of the state's bars while allowing most other businesses to reopen, though some bars have been able to get new local licensing for food service, while still serving alcohol. Abbott's executive orders on the virus won't allow local officials to impose further restrictions on businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.