Indictments from the October 2020 Walker County Grand Jury included:

David Alvear is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony) and fraud use/possession of identifying information (second-degree felony).

Paul Avera is charged with two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury (third-degree felony).

Travis Colley is charged with publish/ threat to publish intimate visual material (state jail felony) and burglary of a habitation (second-degree felony).

Noel Colon-Ortiz is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Bernard Crosby is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Natasha De La Cruz is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Milton Franklin is charged with robbery (second-degree felony).

Korey Green is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).

Dontreal Gross is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Willie Gross is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Latoya Hanks is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Christopher Hicks is charged with evading with a vehicle (third-degree felony).

Threassa Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).

Luis Larios is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and possession of marijuana (state jail felony).

Kenneth Lee Jr. is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony and state jail felony).

William Levelle is charged with tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).

Alexis Lugo is charged with sexual assault (second-degree felony) and possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Joseph Meadors is charged with criminal mischief (state jail felony).

Jamontre Mouton is charged with murder (first-degree felony).

Stacy Meredith is charged with DWI with a child under 15-years-old (state jail felony).

Marcus Murray is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and possession of marijuana (state jail felony).

James Norman is charged with a DWI (third-degree felony).

George Powell is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony) and tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).

Gary Prince is charged with tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).

Marcus Raines is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).

Lasheda Reed is charged with theft of property (state jail felony).

Joshua Reese is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony) and theft of property (third-degree felony).

Rickey Vashon Riles is charged with continuous violence against family (third-degree felony).

Jarrod Sanders is charged with evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle (third-degree felony).

Mark Sawyer is charged with prohibited weapon (third-degree felony).

Helen Shaver is charged with DWI third or more (third-degree felony).

Luis Armenta is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Paul Avera is charged with two counts for indecency with a child (second-degree felony), sexual abuse of a child (first-degree felony) and indecency with a child (third-degree felony).

Ray Brent Jr. is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).

Aaron Byers is charged with assault family/ household member with impeding breath/ circulation (third-degree felony) and possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Raul Chavez is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).

Travis Cobb is charged with injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury (third-degree felony).

Isac Espinoza is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Christian Hernandez is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony), tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony), evading with vehicle (third-degree felony), unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).

Kolton Ledbetter is charged with indecency with a child (third-degree felony).

Christopher Lewis is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Marcus Raines is charged with burglary of a habitation (second-degree felony).

Ray Wells is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Leah Yeley is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Deandre Colbert is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery (first-degree felony).

Toussaint Rabb is charged with sexual assault of a child (second-degree felony).

Melissa Benjamin is charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility (third-degree felony) and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (third-degree felony).

Elijah Daniels is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Fayne Manuel is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

