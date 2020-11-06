Indictments from the October 2020 Walker County Grand Jury included:
David Alvear is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony) and fraud use/possession of identifying information (second-degree felony).
Paul Avera is charged with two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury (third-degree felony).
Travis Colley is charged with publish/ threat to publish intimate visual material (state jail felony) and burglary of a habitation (second-degree felony).
Noel Colon-Ortiz is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Bernard Crosby is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Natasha De La Cruz is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Milton Franklin is charged with robbery (second-degree felony).
Korey Green is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).
Dontreal Gross is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Willie Gross is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Latoya Hanks is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Christopher Hicks is charged with evading with a vehicle (third-degree felony).
Threassa Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Luis Larios is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and possession of marijuana (state jail felony).
Kenneth Lee Jr. is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony and state jail felony).
William Levelle is charged with tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).
Alexis Lugo is charged with sexual assault (second-degree felony) and possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Joseph Meadors is charged with criminal mischief (state jail felony).
Jamontre Mouton is charged with murder (first-degree felony).
Stacy Meredith is charged with DWI with a child under 15-years-old (state jail felony).
Marcus Murray is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (first-degree felony) and possession of marijuana (state jail felony).
James Norman is charged with a DWI (third-degree felony).
George Powell is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony) and tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).
Gary Prince is charged with tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).
Marcus Raines is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).
Lasheda Reed is charged with theft of property (state jail felony).
Joshua Reese is charged with burglary of a building (state jail felony) and theft of property (third-degree felony).
Rickey Vashon Riles is charged with continuous violence against family (third-degree felony).
Jarrod Sanders is charged with evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle (third-degree felony).
Mark Sawyer is charged with prohibited weapon (third-degree felony).
Helen Shaver is charged with DWI third or more (third-degree felony).
Luis Armenta is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Paul Avera is charged with two counts for indecency with a child (second-degree felony), sexual abuse of a child (first-degree felony) and indecency with a child (third-degree felony).
Ray Brent Jr. is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
Aaron Byers is charged with assault family/ household member with impeding breath/ circulation (third-degree felony) and possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Raul Chavez is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).
Travis Cobb is charged with injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury (third-degree felony).
Isac Espinoza is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Christian Hernandez is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony), tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony), evading with vehicle (third-degree felony), unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).
Kolton Ledbetter is charged with indecency with a child (third-degree felony).
Christopher Lewis is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Marcus Raines is charged with burglary of a habitation (second-degree felony).
Ray Wells is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Leah Yeley is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Deandre Colbert is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery (first-degree felony).
Toussaint Rabb is charged with sexual assault of a child (second-degree felony).
Melissa Benjamin is charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility (third-degree felony) and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (third-degree felony).
Elijah Daniels is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Fayne Manuel is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
