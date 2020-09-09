A Spring man who hid from police naked in his grandmother’s attic was indicted on a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last month by a Walker County Grand Jury.
Dowling Dickey-Greenwood, 19, was officially handed down the second-degree felony charge after he fled a Huntsville Police Department patrolman following a traffic stop in the 300 block of MLK Blvd. in late May. Police say that Dickey-Greenwood gave officers a fake name and then took off on foot while authorities were searching his car. He was located in the 400 block of Avenue M, naked and underneath insulation.
He had prior charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated robbery and assault causing bodily injury. However, he will only be prosecuted for the aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in the 12th District Court, while the evading charge will be prosecuted in the County Court at Law.
He is being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $202,000.
Other indictments include:
• Murtala Abdullahi, 46, of Huntsville, was indicted on a single charge for burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Alexys Barbee, 23, of Huntsville, was indicted for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony.
• Sabrina Berkoski, 37, of Huntsville, was indicted for theft of property with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
• Johnny Brock, 74, of Huntsville, was indicted for one count of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony and three counts for sexual assault, all second-degree felonies.
• Jasmine Butler, 29, of Huntsville, was indicted for theft of property with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
• Rashad Cross, 49, of Huntsville, was indicted for driving while intoxicated (third or more), a third-degree felony.
• Jordan Davis, 23, of New Waverly, was indicted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
• Jason Disman, 25, of Huntsville, was indicted for two counts for possession of a controlled substance, both of which are state jail felonies.
• Patrick English, 26, of Houston, was indicted for burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
• Jeffrey Hansen, 40, of Huntsville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
• Ty Hardin was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact), a second-degree felony and a count of indency with a child (expose), a third-degree felony.
• Cedric James, 47, of Huntsville, was indicted on three counts of injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent of bodily injury, a third-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit to another felony, a first-degree felony.
• Anthony Jaramillo, 38, of Huntsville, was indicted on unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
• William Johnson, 66, of Huntsville, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Brandon Leflore, 37, of Huntsville, was indicted for assault of a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony.
• Austin Opry, 20, of Huntsville, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Brent Phillips, 19, of Huntsville, was indicted for burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony and stalking, a third-degree felony.
• Rickey Riles Jr., 28, of Huntsville, was indicted for sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
• Tadrian Riles, 20, of Huntsville, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Kristy Rocheford, 42, of Huntsville, was indicted for driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony.
• Omar Roman, 36, of Huntsville, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
• Jaylon Sherwood, 18, of Huntsville, was indicted for deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.
• James Simon, 31, of Huntsville, was indicted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.
• James Willis, 72, of Huntsville, was indicted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.
• Jessica McMullan, 38, of Trinity, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
• Maryjah Pyles, 26, of Houston, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
• Bryan Wiggins, 41, of Huntsville, was indicted for driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony.
• Christopher Winfree, 43, of Huntsville, was indicted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony and one count of indecency with a child (expose), a third-degree felony.
