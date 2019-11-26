A Walker County grand jury has indicted 12 people on 14 felony charges. 

Among last week’s grand jury indictments include five drug related offenses and a pair of evading charges.

Also included in the indictments was a second-degree felony charge for burglary of a habitation to Spencer Neighbors, 23, of Hitchcock. Neighbors is accused of perpetrating an Oct. 17 burglary where a Bluetooth speaker and a cell phone were among the items reportedly stolen.

Other individuals indicted last week include:

– Larry Adamson, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.

– Jimmy Giddens, driving while intoxicated third or more - third degree felony.

– Frazier O’Bryant, driving while intoxicated third or more - third degree felony.

– Derius Scott, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - third degree felony.

– Jarmar Brooks, evading arrest detention with vehicle — third degree felony.

— Rick Jackson, evading arrest with vehicle - third degree felony, unauthorized use of vehicle - state jail felony.

— William Rust, sex offender duty to register life/ annually. - third degree felony.

— Steven Whitehead, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.

— Lykenya Hull, tampering with physical evidence - third degree felony, prohibited substance in correctional facility - third degree felony.

— Zale Jenkins, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.

— Evaristo Romero, unauthorized use of vehicle - state jail felony.

 

Tags