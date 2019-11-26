A Walker County grand jury has indicted 12 people on 14 felony charges.
Among last week’s grand jury indictments include five drug related offenses and a pair of evading charges.
Also included in the indictments was a second-degree felony charge for burglary of a habitation to Spencer Neighbors, 23, of Hitchcock. Neighbors is accused of perpetrating an Oct. 17 burglary where a Bluetooth speaker and a cell phone were among the items reportedly stolen.
Other individuals indicted last week include:
– Larry Adamson, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.
– Jimmy Giddens, driving while intoxicated third or more - third degree felony.
– Frazier O’Bryant, driving while intoxicated third or more - third degree felony.
– Derius Scott, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - third degree felony.
– Jarmar Brooks, evading arrest detention with vehicle — third degree felony.
— Rick Jackson, evading arrest with vehicle - third degree felony, unauthorized use of vehicle - state jail felony.
— William Rust, sex offender duty to register life/ annually. - third degree felony.
— Steven Whitehead, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.
— Lykenya Hull, tampering with physical evidence - third degree felony, prohibited substance in correctional facility - third degree felony.
— Zale Jenkins, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) - state jail felony.
— Evaristo Romero, unauthorized use of vehicle - state jail felony.
