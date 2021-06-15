The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury on May 27. The next grand jury session is June 30.

Huntsville Police Department Cases

Kendrick Aaron — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).

Shelby Applewhite — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).

Cory Archie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2nd Degree Felony).

Kenneth Bay — Assault of a family/ household member (3rd Degree Felony).

Jesus Canales — Assault of a family/ household member with previous conviction (3rd Degree Felony).

Isaac Flye — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility (3rd Degree Felony).

Daniel Gomez — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).

Zachary Jones — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).

Tisey Lawrence — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).

Angela Mathis — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).

Tyler McBride — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2nd Degree Felony).

Nathan Moore — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).

Dwaylon Sims — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).

William Starr — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).

Juan Vivian — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).

James Williams — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).

Cory Wistinghouse — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Cases

Teresa Dennis — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd Degree Felony).

Salvador Mejia — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle (3rd Degree Felony).

David Trexler — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).

Ouida Wendt — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).

Department of Public Safety Cases

Jonathan Balandran — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).

Timmy Greer — Accident involving death (3rd Degree Felony).

Derrick Jackson — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle (3rd Degree Felony).

Marvin Prudencio — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).

Victor Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).

Charles Skinner — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).

Manuel Solano — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).

Ricky Thrasher — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).

Collin Yeager — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).

