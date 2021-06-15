The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury on May 27. The next grand jury session is June 30.
Huntsville Police Department Cases
Kendrick Aaron — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).
Shelby Applewhite — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).
Cory Archie — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2nd Degree Felony).
Kenneth Bay — Assault of a family/ household member (3rd Degree Felony).
Jesus Canales — Assault of a family/ household member with previous conviction (3rd Degree Felony).
Isaac Flye — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility (3rd Degree Felony).
Daniel Gomez — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).
Zachary Jones — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).
Tisey Lawrence — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).
Angela Mathis — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).
Tyler McBride — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2nd Degree Felony).
Nathan Moore — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).
Dwaylon Sims — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).
William Starr — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).
Juan Vivian — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).
James Williams — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).
Cory Wistinghouse — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony).
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Cases
Teresa Dennis — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd Degree Felony).
Salvador Mejia — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle (3rd Degree Felony).
David Trexler — Possession of a controlled substance (State Jail Felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd Degree Felony).
Ouida Wendt — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (State Jail Felony).
Department of Public Safety Cases
Jonathan Balandran — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).
Timmy Greer — Accident involving death (3rd Degree Felony).
Derrick Jackson — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle (3rd Degree Felony).
Marvin Prudencio — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).
Victor Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).
Charles Skinner — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).
Manuel Solano — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st Degree Felony).
Ricky Thrasher — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd Degree Felony).
Collin Yeager — DWI (3rd Degree Felony).
