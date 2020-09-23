The Walker County Grand Jury indicted 25 people on various drug-related charges during its September session last week.
Most of the 31 total indictments included charges for methamphetamine possession, which included the indictments of Justin Holden and Mariah Pelikan from a 2019 traffic stop.
According to police records, deputies executed a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Hwy. 19 on Feb. 26, 2019, and quickly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon a search deputies were able to locate a plastic container in the backseat of the vehicle with approximately 13 ounces of methamphetamines.
Holden and Pelikan were arrested and last week were indicted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The exact felony charge has not yet been identified by the Walker County District Attorney’s Office.
Other indictments filed by the grand jury include:
• Valencia Crooks, 34, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Timothy Dennis Jr., 33, of Huntsville is charged with tampering with physical evidence (state jail felony).
• Brandon Garoutte, 44, of Seagoville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Massa Giddens, 41, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Caesar Hall Jr., 62, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence (state jail felony).
• Merideth Hands, 35, of Houston is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Ury Hill, 50, of Fort Worth is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Timothy Hottois, 47, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Bobby King, 68, of Huntsville is charged with a DWI (third-degree felony).
• James McKeegan, 56, of Crosby is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Michael Pena, 20, of Angleton is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Amy Russo, 29, of Montgomery is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).
• Raymond Shields, 34, or Grand Prairie is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Nathan Thompson, 42, of Richardson is charged with two counts for possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Autumn Turner, 26, of Conroe is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Juan Vivian, 39, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Edwin Bustillo, 39, of Missouri City is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Carl Fugate, 34, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
• Crystal Mcllhaney is charged with two counts for possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Jason Manuel, 40, of Conroe is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Aaron Morehead, 24, of Shepard is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony) and unauthorized use of a vehicle (state jail felony).
• Anthony Scroggins, 41, of Onalaska is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Juan Vivian, 39, of Huntsville is charged with tampering with physical evidence (third-degree felony).
• Loretta Watts, 49, of Huntsville is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Satti Hearne, 26, of Point Blank is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
• Zackary Knueven is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
• Art Musgrove, 28, of Waller is charged with evading arrest with vehicle (third-degree felony) and evading arrest with previous conviction (state jail felony).
• Rhonda Preston, 59, of Lakewood, Colorado is charged with possession of a controlled substance (second-degree felony)
