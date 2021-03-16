Walker County is expecting a check for about $14.15 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars, while the city of Huntsville will get about $9.21 million.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed last week by President Joe Biden.
Of that, $130 billion is going to local governments, with half of that going to counties and half to cities and townships, with allocations based on population. Government agencies in Texas will receive nearly $27.62 billion.
Unlike prior stimulus packages, funds from the American Rescue Plan are not being divided up by the state, but goes directly to those who are most affected by the pandemic.
Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy said that the city does not have any specific plans to use the funding at this time and are awaiting guidance on what the funds can be used for.
Governments can use the money to give assistance to residents and small business owners, or entire impacted sectors like tourism and hospitality, according to a summary from Holland & Knight Public Policy & Regulation Group.
It can also be used for needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
“I do anticipate we will use some of the funding to replace lost revenues from last year, specifically in court collections and paid parking, but we were fortunate in that our sales tax remained healthy,” Kulhavy added.
The city of Huntsville also received approximately $2.3 million from the CARES Act in 2020, which was used for COVID-19 testing efforts and small business relief. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020 and the $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed in December.
Spending on providing services is limited to what governments lost in revenues because of the pandemic, and cannot be put in pension funds. Local governments that spend the money will have to give periodic reports detailing how they did.
There’s also $31 billion for federally recognized tribal governments and programs for Native Americans, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Within that is $20 billion for tribal governments for infrastructure needs and pandemic response, with one extra eligible cost in the latter — bonuses for essential workers.
The far-reaching bill includes money for airports, mainly $6.4 billion for those that have 10,000 or more passenger boardings per year. The money is to recoup what airports spent on staffing and supplies to sanitize, and for debt service payments.
