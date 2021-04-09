Walker County is feeling blue this month.
A small ceremony at the historic county gazebo on Friday kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month to bring more awareness to both a national and local problem.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone in our community,” Walker County Judge Danny Pierce said during a proclamation reading at the ceremony.
Last year in Texas, CPS investigated nearly 185,000 allegations of child abuse or neglect. 68,461 children and teens were victims of abuse or neglect and 251 children died at the hands of a parent or other caregivers.
According to statistics from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 58 children were victims of abuse or neglect in Walker County last year, with one child dying at the hands of an abuser. The agency said that 54 children were in the care of the department of state health services, and all were assigned a CASA advocate.
The month of April is dedicated to recognizing that the safety and wellbeing of children in Texas must be a priority as well as honoring friends, neighbors, educators, faith leaders, business owners, health care workers, counselors, and many others who help promote the well-being of children.
11,066 CASA volunteers spoke up for the best interest of 29,229 children in Texas last year.
To signify the month, CASA advocates and supporters planted pinwheels across the lawn of the Walker County Courthouse.
People can also support CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties by participating in the Little Blue House Initiative. Businesses throughout the tri-county area will display these blue banks that are shaped like little homes—a reminder that these young ones deserve a safe, permanent home, as quickly as that can possibly be accomplished. As customers patronize the locations where these receptacles are placed, they can add their change in the cache, and help the volunteers as they serve the children in this area. Several local churches also will be sending these containers home with members of their congregation.
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400.
