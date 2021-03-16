Walker County girls set out to inspire younger generations at Queen's Contest

Young women in the community will have their chance to earn scholarship money and claim the title of Fair Queen this year, as the Walker County Fair returns on a smaller scale after its 2020 hiatus.
Due to its scholarship opportunities for seniors, the 2021 Walker County Fair Queen contest will join the livestock shows as the only in-person events for this year’s Walker County Fair. With sponsorships from Bill Fick Ford, First National Bank, Dr. Devon Kooi and Virginia Shine, $1,000 will be awarded to this year’s Fair Queen, followed by $750 for the first runner-up, $500 for the second runner-up and $250 for the Miss Congeniality.
“I can’t tell you how many girls have been helped out by these contributions in the past. We have girls that go to trade schools, we have girls that have gone on to get their master’s degree … every little bit of investing in them helps them reach higher goals in the future,” WCFA Queen’s Contest chairman Kaci Wells said.
The Fair Queen contest dates back to 1979 when the Walker County Fair was first co-founded by Wells’ grandfather and has since seen impactful generations of young women that have inspired girls in the community to strive for more.
“I think it means something different for every girl … I think for a lot of them, it’s cool to see such a long line of history. Some of the contestants even have family members that have ran, so they know that even if they don’t make court, they’re still a part of the sisterhood. That kind of sounds a little cliche, but I think when they can look back and see that we have such a strong history of women in our organization, I think that could be empowering and encouraging to some of them, and I think a lot of them are just looking forward to being a part of that tradition,” Wells said.
Wells and her sister are both former fair queens. After taking her crown 10 years ago, Wells has returned for her first year chairing the contest with the goal of setting the record straight that the Queens contest is not at all a beauty contest.
“When we were younger, I feel like so many young girls and young ladies didn’t want to participate because they thought it was about being pretty or having fancy clothes. This year, we are really trying to dive in and show these girls that you can look different, you can dress different – we want them to be comfortable and confident, and we don’t want them to have to worry about the frivolous things. We want them to know that it’s about their core values as people, citizens and young adults,” Wells said.
The Queens Court contestants will be observed by a panel of judges through rigorous cycles of interviews, conversation and presentations, with a large emphasis on each woman’s public speaking skills, which makes up 40% of their scoring.
“Being a representative of the fair, they could be asked any question at any time of day, and even though they may not have a crown on during certain times of their life, they need to know that no matter what they’re doing or who they’re around, they are always going to be representing our local fair association. I think by getting them to answer questions that may get them out of their comfort zone, it really can let those girls shine and show how well they can handle some tough situations,” Wells said.
In typical years, the contest would be open to the public, heightening the stresses of speaking to amidst an audience. However, due to the pandemic, the contest will be closed to only the contestants and their families, as well as the judges.
While the contest will be closed to the public, the community is welcome to join the crowning of the Fair Queen with a meet and greet taking place March 27 at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Cara Walker
Alpha Omega Academy senior Cara Walker is a member of AOA FFA, National Honors Society, 4-H food club and quilting club. She participates in track and field, AOA student body government as secretary, the WCF livestock show and Second Baptist Church Youth Group. Her hobbies and interests include baking, traveling, quilting and livestock, which will be the premise of her project presentation related to commercial heifers and the five traits she looks for when adding a new cow to her herd.
“I want to be the 2021 Walker County Fair Queen because I want to represent this fair organization and this county with respect and poise. I love the WCFA and everything they have done for my family and my town. Being able to be the face of the fair is truly an honor, past queens have been such an inspiration in my life and I hope to be that for someone else. I want to be the WCF Queen so I can serve for an organization that has built my character in numerous ways and gave me a heart for service and helping others. Being fair queen would allow me to give back.”
Kelsey Drane
New Waverly High School senior Kelsey Drane is a member of the New Waverly National Honor Society, Walker County 4-H Horse Club, New Waverly FFA and Santa Gertrud's International Breeders. She participates in New Waverly UIL one-act play, varsity volleyball, varsity golf and is the varsity wrestling captain. Her hobbies and interests include raising heifers and showing horses. Drane’s project presentation will cover her family’s recent experiences growing their first garden and experimenting with canning fruits and vegetables.
“I want to be the Walker County Fair Queen, because I would like to make a difference in the community. My sister was the 2015 Walker County Fair Queen and I watched her work hard to earn the title. I saw the difference it made in her life and the lives of people around her. I would like to carry on that tradition not only for my family, but my community and the Walker County Fair Association.”
Jodi Hoke
Huntsville High School senior Jodi Hoke is a member of the Huntsville High School FFA, steer showing and Mu Alfa Theta. She participates in National English Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and FFA wool judging. Her hobbies and interests include painting, drawing, meteorology, aviation and showing livestock, which will be the premise of her project presentation discussing the differences between grain and grass fed beef products.
“Ever since I was a young girl, I always admired the beauty and poise that the Walker County Fair Queens and the ladies on court had. As I grew older, I realized that a fair queen’s duties were not just to look pretty, I noticed that they were leaders among the fair, and excellent role models for their peers and younger girls, just as I was. Now as a senior in high school, I want to be the Walker County Fair Queen so that I too can leave a lasting impact for the association and the younger generation of ladies who are in it.”
Maddie Riley
Home school senior Maddie Riley is a member of the Walker County 4-H commercial heifer club, leadership projects and beef educational presentations. She is a member of the TX 4-H council, serves as District 9 4-H president, was the 2018 runner-up WCFA Queen Court member and is lead pianist at Bays Chapel United Methodist Church. Her hobbies and interests include playing music for others, riding and showing cow horses and all aspects of the beef cattle industry and leadership. Her project presentation will cover the methods of detecting pregnancy and the importance of culling open cattle from herds.
“I want to be the Fair Queen, not only to represent the Walker County Fair Association in the best way possible, but to be an example for the younger members of the association. I believe the Queens Court has a major impact on the younger generation of Walker County. By setting a right and honest example through integrity, humility and originality, I believe we can raise even better leaders for our association in the future.
Kate Philips
New Waverly High School senior Kate Philips serves as treasurer of the New Waverly National Honor Society and Beta Club, and is president of the 4-H club and New Waverly food club. She also participates in the New Waverly One-Act crew, and is interested in reading, traveling, listening to music and baking, which inspired her project presentation explaining the science of baking a cake.
“I want to be the 2021 Walker County Fair Queen to be an example for my community and to reach others that may not know how amazing and beneficial the fair programs could be in their lives, because they have certainly changed mine.”