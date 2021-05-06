Hold your horses. The fair is back in town.
The annual Walker County Fair returns Friday with plenty of thrilling rides, fair food, exhibits and midway games. It will run through May 15 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the fair last year, and it was looking like the popular event would get nixed again. However, event planners were forced to split the livestock shows from the other fair events, holding those shows during the traditional March date.
“During the early stages of planning for the annual fair, the fair’s contingency committee was working on making sure the students that had projects would be able to show,” WCFA Secretary Bob Stoudt said. “The board decided to host the rest of the events at a later date for the community's benefit. The WCFA has always done these events and we felt it was important to try to get back to normal.”
Organizers say that fair-goers won’t see any significant changes to the carnival, but COVID-19 safety procedures will be implemented by the carnival company.
The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-9 p.m. on Sunday. Both Saturday dates will be split into a pair of sessions, with the first session running from noon to 6 p.m., followed with an evening session from 6 p.m. to midnight. Armbands will be $20 Sunday through Thursday and $25 for Friday and each Saturday session.
Other events surrounding the carnival includes, the barbecue cook off on May 7-8, team roping on May 9, 5D barrel racing on May 11 and the quilt shows on May 14. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo will also make its return on May 14-15 at 7 p.m. each night, produced by Smith Pro Rodeos.
More information on the 2021 Walker County Fair can be found at www.walkercountyfair.com.
