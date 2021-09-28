HUNTSVILLE – A 34-year-old man punched an EMS worker in the face at a gas station on Lake Road in Huntsville on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The assault happened about 12:20 p.m. at Huntsville Food Mart No. 1 when the suspect — identified as Christopher Lewis of Trinity — became agitated and threw a fountain drink on the ground, police say. Responding officers say that an on-duty EMS worker, who was in the station, picked up the drink to be a good samaritan and was then punched in the face by the suspect.
HPD Lt. Jim Barnes noted that Lewis resisted arrest as he was being arrested and then attempted to spit at officers and damaged a patrol car’s door in an attempt to escape.
Lewis is being held at the Walker County Jail on charges for assault of a public servant, two counts for harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and escape attempt. His bonds total $45,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.