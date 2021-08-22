Walker County EMS appoints new director

Former field worker, Rachel Parker, is revamping the service and instilling a passion to answer the call of duty, as she takes over the position of director at Walker County EMS.
“You see people on the best day of their life and the worst day of their life. For me, it’s about human connection, being a patient advocate, trying to advocate at the same time as trying to treat your patients and I really like teaching the younger people that are coming into EMS what they’re really here for, what the job really is, so I love all of those aspects of it,” Parker said. “It’s not a good fit for everybody for sure, I really think it takes a special kind of person to stay in EMS for a long time. It’s a job where we see people being born and we unfortunately see people pass away a lot, so you get to see those two extremes and everything in between. It’s definitely a calling.”
The new director found her way into EMS while simply looking for something to do, signing up for an EMT class, not quite knowing what it entailed. After her first semester in school, she soon realized she had found the career for her and fell in love with the service.
“I’ve stuck with it ever since, I think it’s honestly one of the best jobs ever,” Parker said.
Parker went on to earn her paramedic certification and led a career answering the call to duty, while serving in the field training new service members, working on the ambulances and, for the past few years, flying for PHI Air Medical as a flight EMS.
Now, Parker has left behind her job in the field to bring her 15 years of experience in EMS – nine of which were spent working with Walker County EMS – to lead the department as its director, pursuing her passion to help others in a whole new way.
“It initially was not on my radar until this opportunity became available … when I had the opportunity to put in for this position, I really thought long and hard about the good that I could actually do for the service, so that’s what pushed me in this direction,” Parker said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge and I know the potential for the good that we can do for the community and I’m really looking forward to giving it my all, really improving things and learning all the new aspects of it every day.”
Having wrapped her first week in the position, Parker already knows what her goals are for the department, emphasizing a need for team building, departmental updates, addressing problems that have fallen into stagnancy over the years and helping the team revive their passion for the job. A large step towards meeting that goal will include a cultural overhaul for EMS, according to Parker, who aims to steer the service in a direction that promotes accountability among the team, as well as fostering an environment for learning and growing together.
“That’s ultimately going to provide better patient care for the community and it’s going to allow for us to be more progressive, not only in the medicine side, but also in our structure and our employee retention, things like that,” Parker said.
“Everybody is just really excited for the new direction that the service is going to go in. It might take a little bit of time for us to get there, but we’re going to get it there, we’re going to get it to where it needs to be,” Parker added.
