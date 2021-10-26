HUNTSVILLE — This is the last week to vote early for the Nov. 2 election and voting officials hope voter numbers increase
Out of the over 35,000 registered voters in Walker County, only 736 have voted early, according to election officials. However, turnout has increased this week with 191 voters checking in on Tuesday.
Included on the ballot are eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, races for mayor and city council for the city of Huntsville, a $24.5 million bond vote for New Waverly ISD and an annexation request from Walker County ESD No. 3.
Early voting hours will resume through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
