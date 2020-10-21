Turnout for early voting in Walker County is on pace to surpass that of the entire 2016 election.
Eight days into the early voting period in Texas, 10,504 voters in Walker County cast their ballot in person through Wednesday.
That figure represents 52% of the 2016 total turnout and 83% of the 2016 early voting turnout.
Despite the large voter turnout, community members have consistently reported short wait times and a safe environment.
“I would like to encourage voters to take advantage of the early voting period,” elections manager Julie Cooper said. “Voter lines have been moving very quickly and wait times on Election Day may be much longer.”
A spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State’s Office reported Tuesday that more than 4.6 million Texans cast their ballot during the first week of early voting.
Early Voting in-person will resume tomorrow at the Walker County Storm Shelter from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will continue through Oct. 30.
