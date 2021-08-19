Walker County deputies receive award after saving man's life

HUNTSVILLE — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recognized three deputies who helped save a man’s life in July.
Sgt. Tyler Pursell, Cpl. Matt Morris and Deputy Chase Fryer each received a life-saving award during a small awards ceremony at the sheriff’s office.
Police records show that a call of cardiac arrest with CPR in progress came through emergency dispatch at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 4. The deputies, who were monitoring the EMS radio channel, overheard the call and took it upon themselves to respond to the call and found a son providing CPR to his father.
The patient had no pulse and his skin color was turning blue.
The deputies jumped into action and took over the CPR while applying a bag-mask, as well as applying an automated external defibrillator unit. Reports say that the patient needed a shock from the AED after deputies were unable to find a pulse. After the shock, the deputies found a pulse and the patient’s color started to change back to normal.
Chief Tim Whitecotton said that the responding deputies didn’t stop at that point and assisted with preparing the patient's IV line before EMS’s arrival.
“None of the three deputies said anything to supervisors about the heroic action they took,” Whitecotton noted. “We only learned about their actions upon the patient’s wife calling us saying that her husband had been released from the hospital with no long-term effects, and wanted to thank the deputies.”
The patient is expected to make a full recovery.
