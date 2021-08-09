RIVERSIDE — Walker County Sheriff Office deputies are currently investigating the shooting of a man who was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon.
The incident was the second reported act of violence over the weekend.
In a release, officials with the sheriff’s office say that deputies responded to the 100 block of Julia Justice after a shooting was reported to emergency dispatch. Upon the initial units arrival, deputies say that they discovered a male that had been shot one time in the chest, and that the suspect had fled the area by vehicle.
Walker County EMS along with Riverside VFD arrived and began treatment to the victim, who was later transported by air ambulance to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition. Deputies say that the suspect’s vehicle was located and was abandoned about a mile from the crime scene.
The identity of the suspect is known to detectives, who are actively following up on the investigation.
In a separate incident, deputies say that they responded to CHI St. Luke’s on Saturday evening to meet with a potential shooting victim.
Upon arrival and interviewing the victim it was determined that he had been assaulted and not shot. The victim described that he was “pistol whipped” by a family member earlier in the evening at a home in the 100 Block of Brandon Rd. in Huntsville.
Deputies arrived at the scene of the crime and the suspect had already fled the area, the identity of the suspect is known and detectives are following up on this case.
Anyone with information on the shootings are asked to call Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.