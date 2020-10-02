Walker County emergency officials have reported 103 new coronavirus cases over the past week, including seven new cases on Friday.
That brought the total number of Walker County community cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 2,312 with a death toll of 13. An additional 1,986 cases and 31 deaths within the local prison population have been confirmed.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 13 additional deaths from the virus, but that number is being disputed by the local office of emergency management.
The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The county emergency department also estimated 740 active cases of the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
