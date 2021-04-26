Walker County commissioners rejected a 25 cent per hour cost of living pay increase for non-elected or appointed employees Monday afternoon, amid a 7.8% unemployment rate in the county and slow growth from a recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal was presented by Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette at the midway point in the county’s fiscal year. However, it wouldn’t reach a vote due to the lack of a second.
“During budget time last year we had a lot of unknowns, so we budgeted pretty conservatively and hoped for the best. At that time I knew that I wanted to review our revenues and expenses at the mid-year point and work towards a cost of living increase for our employees,” Daugette said. “I can’t say thank you enough to our county people that have gone above and beyond this past year.”
However, other commissioners insisted that any talks of a countywide pay increase wait until budget discussion begins in two months.
“More or less this is a budget deal and I think it needs to wait until budget,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Kuykendall said. “We’ll know a lot more about what is going on in the county. But it’s obvious that we are going to have to make some changes, because we are losing people left and right. Hopefully we can do more than 25 cents.”
County officials estimated the proposal to cost an additional $90,000 in payroll expenses for the remainder of the fiscal year.
COMMISSIONERS OK ELECTION PRECINCT CHANGES
Voters are often used to going to the same precincts to cast their ballots, but following a near 7,000 acre annexation from the city of Huntsville, you might want to double check before the next county election.
On Monday, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court gave unanimous approval to a mandated request that will expand the boundaries to nine county election precincts that encompass the city of Huntsville. Walker County is made up of 16 separate voting precincts.
Impacted voting precincts include: 102, 103, 201, 204, 205, 301, 302, 401 and 403.
The expansion will not impact the current Huntsville ISD election, and will go into effect for the November.
ALLEN NAMED ACTING EMS DIRECTOR
Longtime deputy emergency service director Vince Allen was tabbed as the acting director by the commissioner court on Monday as officials search for the permanent replacement to outgoing director John Nabors. Nabors retired from his post earlier this month after serving the county for 28 years.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for May 10 at the Walker County Courthouse.
