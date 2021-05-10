Fireworks shooting into the air could become a more common occurrence in rural Walker County under an order approved by the county’s commissioner Court on Monday.
Commissioners unanimously approved a permanent opt-in for a state law that will allow fireworks to be sold around Texas Independence Day (Feb. 25-March 2), San Jacinto Day (April 16-21) and Memorial Day (May 25-30). The extension goes above and beyond sale dates set by the state, which includes Independence Day (June 24-July 4) and New Years (Dec. 20-Jan. 1). Certain areas of the state also allow for the sale of fireworks leading up to Cinco de Mayo.
However, sales are only allowed outside of established municipalities.
“We adopted a similar order before and noone really opened up, but this order would at least give people the option,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said.
Daugette noted that the county would still have the ability suspend sales during any set period, due to drought conditions.
OTHER ACTION
Other action taken by commissioners included:
• extending disaster declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storms.
• giving approval for the Texas Forest Service to host an annual tree giveaway on the courthouse grounds.
• approving the job description and job posting for the EMS director position.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for May 24.
