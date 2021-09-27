The Walker County Commissioners Court is split on when they should insure Emergency Medical Service employees, after positions set vacant for months under former Director John Nabors.
Nabors resigned earlier this year, and was arrested on a pair of felony charges in July for fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance and abuse of official capacity.
Now, the county is trying to figure out how to rebuild the department under new director Rachel Parker.
Parker told commissioners Monday that one of the main obstacles she has to overcome when recruiting new employees is with a county policy that requires new hires to wait 90 days before receiving health insurance coverage.
Commissioners suggested waiving the policy for public safety employees, many of who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are people who are putting their hands on sick people,” Commissioner Bill Daugette said. “These are strange times and it calls for inventive measures.”
However, Commissioner Danny Kuykendall pushed back on the policy change.
“I don't doubt that our EMS and sheriff’s office are at a higher risk, but I don’t want to treat them any differently than our other departments,” he said.
County leaders say that the policy is currently handled on a case-by-case basis. No change was made official during Monday’s meeting.
COUNTY OKS DEPARTMENT NAME CHANGE
Walker County commissioners gave the green light to a name change for the EMS department, which will now be known as Walker County EMS — removing Huntsville from the title.
Commissioners say that they plan to implement the change by October 2022.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, commissioners:
• approved $80,000 to restock two backup ambulances.
• renewed the records archival fee for the county clerk’s office, which has funded a $1.4 million archival project.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioner Court is set for Oct. 12.
