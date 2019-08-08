Walker County CASA seeks volunteers to serve as child advocates

A local organization is searching for volunteers to ensure children in our community have an advocate.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties is set to host a series of training sessions for new volunteers, to provide a voice for abused and neglected children in the Texas foster care system. The training sessions will be August 27 and 29, September 3 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at their office, in the First National Bank of Huntsville building, located at 1300 11th Street, suite 310.
“These children may have observed violence, experienced neglect or have parents who have managed their own pain by abusing drugs or alcohol,” CASA training coordinator Janet Davidson said. “These kids deserve to be heard, nurtured, encouraged and protected.”
CASA volunteers are assigned one child or set of siblings at a time, so they can focus on giving that child or sibling group the individualized advocacy and attention they need. Volunteers impact children’s futures by helping children find a safe, permanent homes as soon as possible.
“All of the children served by our program have suffered some form of trauma,” Davidson added. “Their lives have been disrupted and many find themselves in new homes and new schools, often with people they have never met. This is why advocates are so crucial.”
CASA volunteers serve as the “eyes and ears” for the judge in child welfare cases. This includes researching each child’s situation and making objective recommendations to help them reclaim their childhoods from abuse and neglect. CASA volunteers may be the only stable presence in these children’s lives as they navigate the foster care system.
“The ultimate goal of our program is for every child to find a safe and permanent home, and to be fully loved and supported by a CASA advocate along the way,” Davidson said. “It’s often said that children are our future – and they are. It’s up to us to make sure our most vulnerable children are always cared for.”
CASA was founded in Seattle in 1977 and quickly spread across the country, with the CASA program in Walker County serving children since 2005. San Jacinto and Trinity counties were later added to the program. There are CASA programs all over the country and the state, with 72 programs in Texas alone.
Those interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate can call CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity Counties at 936-291-CASA or email Davidson at j.davidson@casaofwalkercounty.org.
