Walker County budget wins another approval with lower tax rate

A $39.2 million budget was deemed ready for public review by the Walker County Commissioners Court Wednesday, and it comes with a lower tax rate.
The rate for the coming fiscal year will be $5.018 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. That’s a decrease of about 9 percent from last year, when the rate was $5.494.
For a home assessed at $250,000, for example, this year’s county tax would be $1,373.50. That’s about $3.76 a day.
Though the proposed rate is lower, some residents could see higher county tax bills. The same was the case last year, due to rising property values. According to county auditor Patricia Allen, the 2019-20 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $997,130, which is a 5% increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $657,809.
“This is still just a preliminary budget and any number is still subject to change during the public hearing prior to adoption,” Allen said.
The public will be able to voice concerns or support of the county budget during a public hearing on August 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Included in the proposed budget is a “continued emphasis on addressing public safety needs in both law enforcement and ambulance services.” A constable deputy, detention officer in the Walker County Jail and a part-time emergency management employee were added along with the addition of a new ambulance and vehicle replacements for the sheriff’s office and jail.
However, adding the constable position still received questions from commissioners.
“I still can’t support the deputy constable in Precinct 3,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said. “We need another deputy at the Sheriff’s Office, and I think they need a deputy more than Precinct 3. If you look at the breakdown of who answers most criminal calls ... it's the sheriff's office not the constables.”
An employee raise of 4% across the board is also included in the proposed budget with full time employees receiving a minimum pay increase of $1,750 annually. County commissioners have given several percentage increases during the past several years, including a 3% increase last year.
“It’s good to see that we are able to give everybody a good raise,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) said. “It’s been a long time since they got anywhere close to a true cost of living increase.”
The largest piece of the proposed budget — about 72 percent — is the general fund, which totals $14.6 million. The second-largest is the road and bridge fund, which finance road repairs across the county and totals $3.1 million. In third is the county’s general debt service at $1.16 million.
Approximately 59% of the county’s expenses are funded through property taxes — accounting for $20.9 million at 100% collection. The county also collects approximately 11% of it’s budget through sales taxes, while 9% comes through charges for services.
“I’m satisfied with this budget,” Commissioner Jimmy Henry (Pct. 4) said. “I’m glad we got a little bit of additional money due to the growth, and we are still able to reduce the tax rate.”
