Walker County awarded funds under Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program

Walker County has been chosen to receive $28,000 that will supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities; National Council of the Churches of Christ; and, United Way of America. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of County Judge Danny Pierce, Father Fred Valone of Catholic Charities, Dave Smith of Good Shepherd Mission, Stacy Loll of the Senior Center of Walker county, Fay Earls with Riverside Crisis Closet and Joe Smith from the Salvation Army will determine how the funds awarded to Walker County are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Walker County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to the Good Shepherd Mission, Senior Center of Walker County and Riverside Crisis Closet.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Rev. Dave Smith, Director, Good Shepherd Mission P.O.Box 7281, Huntsville, Texas 77342 or e-mail: gsmission@suddenlink.net. The application deadline for these funds is at noon on June 10. These funds cannot be used to supplement already FEMA-funded situations or organizations.
