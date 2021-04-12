Local governments throughout Texas and the rest of the nation will receive their first checks for direct payments from Congress’ American Rescue Plan Act within the next month, but all local municipalities and Walker County have yet to make decisions about how they’ll spend that latest federal round of COVID-19 relief and recovery money.
Walker County appears to be in line for almost $14.15 million of the nearly $27.6 billion total that the Texas state, municipal and county governments are expected to receive from the U.S. Treasury Department under the measure Congress adopted and President Joe Biden signed into law last month, with the first half of that money to be sent in May and the second half within a year after that, in 2022.
However, local municipalities are at a standstill as they await clarification on what the money can be used for.
“We don’t want the county moving forward until we have more guidance, said Mirenda Harris, the associate vice president of application services at GrantWorks Inc., the company that normally monitors Walker County’s grant projects. “We know what items that we can’t use the money for, but we aren’t sure how much money can be used for infrastructure projects, how much can be used for broadband, etc.”
The city of Huntsville is expected to receive $9.21 million.
In other business on Monday, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court gave unanimous approval to utilize $531,000 of remaining funds from the county’s allocation of the CARES Act as reimbursements for public safety salaries. County auditor Patricia Allen told the court that the reimbursements only qualified under the grant in newly updated usage rules.
COUNTY OKS INMATE PHONE CONTRACT
The Walker County Commissioners Court gave unanimous approval to a new contract for inmate telephone services at the Walker County Jail. The agreement with NCIC Inmate Communications is for four years, with an additional four year option.
NCIC will charge 16 cent per minute fees on all inmate calls within the United States, with Walker county collecting 20% commission of the gross call revenue.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Thursday.
