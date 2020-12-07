Walker County on Monday reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus and no additional deaths in the community, as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000 across the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday that 8,790 people were hospitalized with the virus. Last week, the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas' death toll from the virus is at 23,137. That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at nearly 80 deaths per 100,000 people.
Over the past two weeks, Walker County has reported 511 new cases since Nov. 24 — an average of 35.5 per day. The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
