Walker County asks state for help replacing bridge over Harmon Creek

HUNTSVILLE — The Walker County Commissioners Court on Monday approved an economically disadvantaged designation on Monday that will set the stage for replacement of a bridge over Harmon Creek, which has been in disrepair for years.
The bridge on Highland Drive will cost Walker County only $29,400 due to the designation, while the Texas Department of Transportation will fund the remainder of the $600,000 project.
“This is the last bridge in my precinct that needs to be fixed,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said. “I’ve been working with TxDOT for several years to replace this bridge, and a big part of what makes it good for us is that we are an economically disadvantaged county, so the county only pays a small percentage of the costs.”
According to rules set by TxDOT, in order to be eligible for the economic disadvantage county, a county must have below average per capita taxable property value, below average per capita income and above average unemployment. A county can also qualify if it has met the standard criteria within the last six years and has been included in no less than five federally declared disasters within the same time period.
The amount of relief granted to eligible projects is based on a formula developed to measure a local government’s effort and ability to provide their local match for projects.
The wooden bridge with a limited load capacity is expected to be replaced in June 2022.
OTHER ITEMS
In other business, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court:
• approved the application for a Justice Assistance Grant in partnership with the city of Huntsville. The grant will net the sheriff’s office $6,380;
• renewed a health disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic;
• reappointed emergency director Butch Davis and deputy emergency director Sherri Pegoda to the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s advisory committee.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for July 6.
