Walker County approves $248K ambulance purchase

The Walker County Commissioners Court voted at its May 11 regular meeting to approve the purchase of a new Ford ambulance a total cost of $248,505
The vote to approve was split at 4-1. The move was noted by EMS director John Nabors as an operational need due to the department’s aging fleet.
The ambulance, which is being built by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, is not expected to be delivered to Walker County until October.
Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) voted against the measure, stating that he “would like to talk and see where the budget numbers are before agreeing to this.” The ambulance will be purchased through the 2020-21 budget cycle, which begins October 1.
In other action, commissioners gave unanimous approval for new ambulance rates — an action that will nearly double rates that have been in effect since October 2011. According to Nabors, the new Walker County rates were based on regional rates.
“The rates have increased, but so has the cost of doing business,” Nabors said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for May 26 at the Walker County Courthouse.
