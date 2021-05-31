Walker County veterans honored America’s war dead at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the memorial, which honors the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy.
Officials with the museum were joined Monday by the Sam Houston Post 95 chapter of American Legion in a somber ceremony at the veterans museum. The veterans museum honors all who have served to protect our nation, preserve our freedom and secure the freedom of people around the world.
The short ceremony included the playing of “Taps” and a performance from the Huntsville Men’s Choir.
“We honor the men and women who have given their lives to make sure that this country remains free,” said Kenneth Lee, a Marine Corps. Veteran and the president of the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum.
Memorial Day ceremonies took place around the country, with President Joe Biden laying a wreath at the Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.
“This nation was built on an idea," Biden said in an address at Arlington. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. We’ve never fully realized that aspiration of our founders, but every generation has opened the door a little wider.”
He focused much of his speech on the importance of democracy, saying that it thrives when citizens can vote, when there is a free press and when there are equal rights for all.
“Generation after generation of American heroes are signed up to be part of the fight because they understand the truth that lives in every American heart: that liberation, opportunity, justice are far more likely to come to pass in a democracy than in an autocracy," Biden said.
More than 645,000 military service members have given their lives for our country since World War I. According the the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum, there are approximately 6,000 veterans and active service members from Walker County.
Calvin Woodward with the Associated Press contributed to this report.
